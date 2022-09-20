AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
ANL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
AVN 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
EPCL 54.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.17%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
FLYNG 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
GGGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.26%)
GGL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.26%)
GTECH 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
OGDC 77.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PAEL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
PIBTL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.47%)
TPLP 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.6%)
TREET 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.96%)
TRG 116.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.56%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
WAVES 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,147 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,404 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.33%)
KSE100 41,430 Decreased By -90.8 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,534 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.44%)
US oil may test resistance at $86.76

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2022
SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $86.76 per barrel, a break above could open the way towards $87.66-$88.07 range.

The roller-coaster move of the price on Monday suggests the development of a wave C, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from $81.20.

This wave could either end around $87.66, if it is weak, or extend to $91.09, if it proves strong.

Before testing $86.76, oil may retrace moderately to $84.63, as indicated by the symmetrical nature of the chart.

A break below $84.63 could open the way towards $83.32. On the daily chart, oil failed to break a support at $81.14 again.

US oil may retest resistance at $86.76

The hammer on Monday indicates a further bounce towards $89.20.

However, the current bounce is expected to be much weaker than the one from the Sept. 8 low of $81.20, probably to end below $89.20.

Both of these bounces are a part of a downtrend from $104.46, which is riding on a wave C that could travel to $73.93.

