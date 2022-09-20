US oil may test resistance at $86.76

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $86.76 per barrel, a break above could open the way towards $87.66-$88.07 range.

The roller-coaster move of the price on Monday suggests the development of a wave C, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from $81.20.

This wave could either end around $87.66, if it is weak, or extend to $91.09, if it proves strong.

Before testing $86.76, oil may retrace moderately to $84.63, as indicated by the symmetrical nature of the chart.

A break below $84.63 could open the way towards $83.32. On the daily chart, oil failed to break a support at $81.14 again.

US oil may retest resistance at $86.76

The hammer on Monday indicates a further bounce towards $89.20.

However, the current bounce is expected to be much weaker than the one from the Sept. 8 low of $81.20, probably to end below $89.20.

Both of these bounces are a part of a downtrend from $104.46, which is riding on a wave C that could travel to $73.93.