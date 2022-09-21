Hong Kong stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished Wednesday with more losses as world markets retreated ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision that many expect to end with another big interest rate hike.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.79 percent, or 336.80 points, to 18,444.62.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.17 percent, or 5.23 points, to 3,117.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.37 percent, or 7.34 points, to 2,004.31.