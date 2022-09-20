Hong Kong stocks end with much-needed gains

AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
EPCL 57.12 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.1%)
FCCL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.57%)
GTECH 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.92%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.93%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
OGDC 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.26%)
PAEL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TPL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.44%)
TREET 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.04%)
UNITY 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,119 Decreased By -35 (-0.84%)
BR30 15,335 Decreased By -119.3 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,190 Decreased By -330.7 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,453 Decreased By -149.9 (-0.96%)
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed well up on Tuesday as Asian markets rebounded from a recent sell-off, though traders are cautiously awaiting an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike later this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.16 percent, or 215.45 points, to 18,781.42.

Hong Kong stocks start week with loss

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 percent, or 6.80 points, to 3,122.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange jumped 1.07 percent, or 21.30 points, to 2,011.66.

