Hong Kong stocks end with much-needed gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed well up on Tuesday as Asian markets rebounded from a recent sell-off, though traders are cautiously awaiting an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike later this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.16 percent, or 215.45 points, to 18,781.42.

Hong Kong stocks start week with loss

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 percent, or 6.80 points, to 3,122.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange jumped 1.07 percent, or 21.30 points, to 2,011.66.