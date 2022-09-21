AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
ANL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.89%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.32%)
GTECH 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.46%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
TRG 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.71%)
UNITY 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.47%)
WAVES 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.75%)
BR30 15,336 Decreased By -118.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,221 Decreased By -299.7 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan-Cambodia ties: Alvi stresses need for realising full potential of cooperation

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said there is an immense scope of improvement in investment, trade and business between Cambodia and Pakistan, and the cooperative ties need to be realised to their fullest potential.

He said that for both the countries garment and textile sectors acted as the backbone of their economies, which could be further developed by creating linkages between their stakeholders.

The president made these remarks while talking to chairman of the Board of Directors of World Bridge Group of Companies, Cambodia, Neak Okhna Sear Rithy, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the president highlighted the opportunities for investment in healthcare, real estate, energy, agriculture, housing, construction, marble, granite, pre-fabricated houses and tourism sectors of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan possessed vast landscapes, different climate zones, Buddhist archaeological sites, mountains, beaches, rivers, vast deserts and the fertile lands of Punjab and Sindh, which offered tremendous opportunities for investment in the field of tourism.

The president said both the countries had small and medium enterprises and their linkages with each other in the transfer of technology, training and skills and exchanging goods and services could benefit the SME sectors of both countries.

He said that Cambodia had a rich experience in prefabricated and low-cost houses, which could be constructed in a limited time period. These prefabricated houses could be considered while providing houses to the flood affectees as well as to the lower and middle classes of the country, he added.

The president said that Pakistan was encouraging its population and the youth to seek marketable skills, especially in the IT sector, and was equipping them with digital skills through online courses to enable them to earn a decent living. He said that cooperation with Cambodia in this regard would also benefit both countries.

Sear said that they were looking for cooperation in the fields of textiles and imports of raw materials, logistics, property development, technology, food and beverages, media, hospitality, e-commerce, banking and security sectors. He said the delegation would conduct market surveys to assess the potential for trade, business and investment between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Arif Alvi IT sector textile sectors tourism sectors SME sectors

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan-Cambodia ties: Alvi stresses need for realising full potential of cooperation

Flood-borne diseases could get ‘out of control’ as deaths rise

PM to narrate the story of flood-hit Pakistan

Tarin summoned by FIA over his ‘talk’ with KP minister

PTI forms Tarin-led body to chart economic roadmap

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Aug 2022 FCA: KE to refund Rs7.2bn to consumers

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

PM forms body on Chinese IPPs, other matters

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

Flood response: World Bank’s $230m ‘CLICK’ project rated ‘moderately’ unsatisfactory

Read more stories