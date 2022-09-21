AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
ANL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.89%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.32%)
GTECH 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.46%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
TRG 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.71%)
UNITY 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.47%)
WAVES 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.75%)
BR30 15,336 Decreased By -118.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,221 Decreased By -299.7 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton’s spot rate recovers earlier losses

Recorder Report Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 07:25am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,700 per maund.

The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 22,000 to Rs 24,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 600 bales of Rani Pur, 400 bales of Mehrab Pur, 400 bales of Kumb were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 20,700 to Rs 21,800 per maund, 1400 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 2,800 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 20,800 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 200 bales of Dadu were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 200 bales of Karor Lal Esan were sold at Rs 20,300 per maund, 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 200 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 22,700 per maund, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 22,700 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Haroonabad, 1000 bales of Yazman, 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at RS 22,700 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 24,000 per maund and 600 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 23,700 to Rs 24,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 305 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cotton Cotton prices KCA Naseem Usman cotton crop cotton spot rate cotton markets

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton’s spot rate recovers earlier losses

Flood-borne diseases could get ‘out of control’ as deaths rise

PM to narrate the story of flood-hit Pakistan

Tarin summoned by FIA over his ‘talk’ with KP minister

PTI forms Tarin-led body to chart economic roadmap

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Aug 2022 FCA: KE to refund Rs7.2bn to consumers

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

PM forms body on Chinese IPPs, other matters

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

Flood response: World Bank’s $230m ‘CLICK’ project rated ‘moderately’ unsatisfactory

Read more stories