Cotton’s spot rate recovers earlier losses

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,700 per maund.

The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 22,000 to Rs 24,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 600 bales of Rani Pur, 400 bales of Mehrab Pur, 400 bales of Kumb were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 20,700 to Rs 21,800 per maund, 1400 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 2,800 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 20,800 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 200 bales of Dadu were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 200 bales of Karor Lal Esan were sold at Rs 20,300 per maund, 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 200 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 22,700 per maund, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 22,700 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Haroonabad, 1000 bales of Yazman, 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at RS 22,700 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 24,000 per maund and 600 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 23,700 to Rs 24,000 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 305 per kg.

