Sep 21, 2022
Alkhidmat hospital becomes operational in Dadu

Published 21 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has made its field hospital operational in Dadu to serve the flood victims, officials said on Tuesday.

The hospital has begun treating patients including women and children in flood hit areas. The medical staff is taking care of the patients around the clock.

Medicine is also being dispensed free of charge at the field hospital. In another development, Alkhidmat has set up an entire tent city at Gadhi Mori Sehwan to house homeless flood victims.

“Local Alkhidmat officials helped relocate these victims from open areas into the tents and arranged for the distribution of rations, clothes, blankets and clean water,” officials said.

They are also being provided cooked food and drinking water from Alkhidmat’s kitchen set up nearby.

