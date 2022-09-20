AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 57.05 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.98%)
FCCL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.13%)
GTECH 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.92%)
LOTCHEM 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
MLCF 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1%)
OGDC 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.32%)
PAEL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.04%)
TREET 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 115.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.29%)
UNITY 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,118 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.86%)
BR30 15,329 Decreased By -125.6 (-0.81%)
KSE100 41,185 Decreased By -335.6 (-0.81%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -156.3 (-1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apple to raise App Store prices in several countries including Pakistan from October

Reuters Published September 20, 2022 Updated September 20, 2022 02:17pm
Follow us

Apple Inc said on Tuesday it will raise prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store from next month in all of the euro zone and some countries in Asia and South America.

The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as Oct. 5, Apple said in a blog post.

The US tech giant periodically adjusts its prices in different regions and reduced prices for euro zone countries last year to adjust for currencies and taxes, dropping starting prices for many apps to 99 euro cents from 1.09 euros.

The latest price rise increases those starting prices to 1.19 euros.

A rapid rise in inflation, interest rates and energy prices this year has hammered the yen, the euro and most emerging economy currencies.

The euro has dropped to two-decade lows this year and has been languishing around parity against the dollar for weeks.

Apart from euro zone countries, the price increases will hit Sweden and Poland in Europe; Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea and Vietnam in Asia; and Chile in South America.

US gets a voice in Epic battle with Apple

For some countries like Vietnam, the price increase was due to new regulations relating to collecting tax from consumers, Apple said.

Apple, which launched its latest generation of iPhones earlier this month, has been developing its services business to reduce dependency on its mainstay smartphones.

Revenue from Apple's services business, which includes the App Store, has been growing at a rapid pace in the last few years and now hovers around $20 billion per quarter.

Pakistan inflation Apple Inc Malaysia iphones app store Vietnam euro zone countries

Comments

1000 characters

Apple to raise App Store prices in several countries including Pakistan from October

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Government launches ‘Adopt A District’ programme for flood-affected regions

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan

Oil prices little changed on expectations that Fed rate hike will curb demand

Wheat imports put big strain on forex reserves: ADB

Naya Pakistan Certificates: rate of return revised upward

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Enhancement in limits: SBP makes key amendments to PRs for agri financing

Read more stories