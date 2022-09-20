AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
ANL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
AVN 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
EPCL 54.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.17%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
FLYNG 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
GGGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.26%)
GGL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.26%)
GTECH 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
OGDC 77.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PAEL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
PIBTL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.47%)
TPLP 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.6%)
TREET 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.96%)
TRG 116.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.56%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
WAVES 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,147 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,404 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.33%)
KSE100 41,430 Decreased By -90.8 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,534 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2022 10:36am
Follow us

Ukraine said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on Moscow’s occupation forces in the Donbas region as Kyiv seeks more Western arms.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Fighting

  • Ukraine’s armed forces regain control of the village of Bilohorivka, preparing to retake all of Luhansk province from Russian occupiers, provincial Governor Serhiy Gaidai said. The village is only 10 km (6 miles) west of Lysychansk city, which fell to the Russians after weeks of grinding battles in July.

  • Russian forces struck the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv region but its reactors have not been damaged and are working normally, Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom said.

  • The Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, is trying to recruit over 1,500 convicted felons to take part in Russia’s war in Ukraine, but many are refusing to join, a senior US defence official said.

  • Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said investigators had discovered new evidence of torture used against some soldiers buried near Izium, in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

  • The Kremlin rejected allegations that Russian forces had committed war crimes in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region as a “lie”. Moscow regularly denies committing atrocities in the war or deliberately attacking civilians.

Diplomacy/aid

  • US President Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use tactical nuclear or chemical weapons in the wake of Russian military setbacks in Ukraine.

  • Germany will supply Ukraine with four more Panzer howitzer 2000 tanks along with an additional ammunition package, the defence ministry said. Ukraine has urged the West to step up military aid to help it turn the tide of battle against Russia.

  • Zelenskiy has hinted he would use a video address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday to call on countries to accelerate weapons and aid deliveries.

Quotes

  • “The occupiers are clearly in a panic,” Zelenskiy said in a televised address late on Monday, adding that he was now focused on “speed” in liberated areas. (Compiled by Stephen Coates, Mark Heinrich, Cynthia Osterman and Michael Perry)

Russia Volodymyr Zelenskiy KYIV United Nations General Assembly Ukraine and Russia Donbas region

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Children’s deaths clarion call for the world: PM

Shehbaz won’t get anything from US visit: IK

Naya Pakistan Certificates: rate of return revised upward

Enhancement in limits: SBP makes key amendments to PRs for agri financing

PM has a plateful of issues to discuss on UNGA sidelines

Expert explains reasons behind world’s tepid response to this year’s floods

KE terms power to levy tax ‘govt domain’

UN chief warns education becoming ‘great divider’

Iran tells ICJ US illegally froze Iranian assets

Read more stories