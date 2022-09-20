AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
China reports 789 new COVID cases for Sept 19 vs 990 a day earlier

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2022 10:11am
SHANGHAI: China reported 789 new COVID-19 infections for Sept. 19, of which 152 were symptomatic and 637 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

That compared with 990 new cases a day earlier – 147 symptomatic and 843 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping the nation’s fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 19, mainland China had confirmed 248,478 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported no local symptomatic or asymptomatic cases for the fourth consecutive day, according to local government data.

Financial hub Shanghai reported no local symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case, compared with no symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases the day before, local government data showed.

China’s southern technology hub of Shenzhen, which had eased anti-virus restriction measures after a strict lockdown for most residents, reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, the same as a day earlier.

The southwestern metropolis Chengdu reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with two a day earlier, data from the local government showed.

The city is returning back to normal after recent strict lockdowns.

