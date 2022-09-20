PM has a plateful of issues to discuss on UNGA sidelines

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to hold important meetings with world leaders and heads of international financial institutions, including Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva and President of World Bank (WB) David Malpass on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The PM House on Monday issued the schedule of the prime minister’s engagements at the United Nations Headquarters, as he was due to arrive in New York on Monday night from London to represent Pakistan at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, besides interacting with the global leaders. Shehbaz on Monday attended the final rites of Queen Elizabeth-II and also held meetings with former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Sunday.

On September 20, the prime minister would attend a reception to be hosted by the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres. On the same day, he would also meet the French President, the Austrian chancellor, and the Spanish president.

A meeting with President of European Union Council Charles Michel and participation in Global Food Security Summit to be hosted by President of Senegal and the African Union is also on the agenda of the prime minister’s visit. On September 21, he would meet Managing Director of IMF Georgieva and WB President David Malpass, besides meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

With climate crisis in focus, PM Shehbaz to address UNGA on Sep 23

The prime minister will also hold a meeting with the UNGA president, besides attending a dinner reception to be hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 21.

Shehbaz will host a luncheon reception in honour of the Turkish president and his spouse, besides meeting with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto.

On September 22, the prime minister is scheduled to hold meetings with Microsoft founder Bill Gates and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are also part of the prime minister’s engagements. He would also meet his counterparts from Luxembourg Xavier Bettel and Malaysia Ismail Sabri Yaakob the same day.

On September 23, the prime minister would address the UNGA session, besides holding a meeting with Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai and interacting with prominent American media outlets, according to the statement issued by the PM House.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will also have an extensive programme attending various high-level meetings and events, bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts, media and think-tank interactions, besides chairing G-77 and China Annual Meeting of Foreign Ministers, and OIC Annual Coordination Meeting of Foreign Ministers.

On Monday, the foreign minister attended the OIC Contact Group on Muslims in Europe on the sidelines of the 77th UNGA session, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar.

Foreign Minister Bilawal also attended the OIC Committee of Six on Palestine on the sidelines of the 77th UNGA session on Monday. “Centre of multilateralism, the United Nations is the most vital international body, promoting international peace and security, development and human rights, and providing the foundations of a stable and sustainable world order,” the spokesperson said.

As the most representative and inclusive multilateral forum of nation states, he added that the UN General Assembly offers the best platform to the international community for advancing shared objectives and common solutions to the common challenges faced by humanity.

