With climate crisis in focus, PM Shehbaz to address UNGA on Sep 23

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Sep 23 with his speech focusing on the challenge faced by Pakistan in wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Sunday.

The FO said that the premier will participate in the high-level debate of the 77th Session of the UNGA in New York from September 19-23.

"The Prime Minister will outline concrete proposals for collectively tackling the existential threat posed by climate change. He will also share Pakistan’s position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern including Jammu and Kashmir, which is one of the long-standing unresolved disputes on the UN agenda," the statement said.

On the sidelines of the UNGA Session, PM Shehbaz will participate in the Global Food Security Summit jointly organized by the African Union, European Union, and the United States.

The statement added that the premier will also participate in the Closed-door Leaders Gathering on COP-27. The gathering is set to bring together select world leaders to discuss climate change, it said.

"These will be important platforms to deliberate on effective measures required at the global level for addressing the two most pressing challenges confronting the international community today," the FO said.

Moreover, the Prime Minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries, including the President of the General Assembly, the UN Secretary-General as well as heads of International Organisations, IFIs, and philanthropic organizations.

"Leaders will also have the opportunity to interact during the receptions hosted by the UN Secretary-General and the President of the United States. The Prime Minister will also hold interactions with the international media".

The foreign office said that the premier will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other members of the cabinet and senior officials.

"Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also have an extensive program attending various high-level meetings and events, bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts, media, and think-tank interactions, besides chairing G-77 and China Annual Meeting of Foreign Ministers, OIC Annual Coordination Meeting of Foreign Ministers, and participation in the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir," the FO said.

According to the FO, PM Shehbaz's participation in the UNGA Session was a manifestation of Pakistan’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, with the UN playing a central role in international affairs for promoting peace and prosperity worldwide.