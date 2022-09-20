AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
US adds cargo planes operated by Iranian airlines flying to Russia

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2022 05:51am
WASHINGTON: The US Commerce Department on Monday said it will add 3 Boeing 747 airplanes operated by Iranian airlines providing cargo services to Russia to a list of planes believed to violate US export controls as part of the Biden administration’s sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Using commercially available data, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security identified planes operated by Mahan Air, Qeshm Fars Air, and Iran Air flying and transporting goods, including electronic items, to Russia in apparent violation of the Commerce Department’s stringent export controls on Russia. These are the first three Iranian airplanes identified.

There are now a total of 183 aircraft identified on the list for apparent violations of US export controls, the department said. The three Iranian airlines identified today are already subject to a variety of restrictions by the US government.

