Fire engulfs candle factory

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2022 07:41am
KARACHI: A candle factory located in Ibrahim Hyderi neighbourhood of the metropolis caught fire on Monday, which was extinguished by fire-fighters and others after hours-long hectic efforts.

As per the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officials, six fire tenders and two water bowsers with crews of the civic body besides other rescuers took part in the operation, and doused the fire.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the fire was massive, and if it was not controlled in time, there was a risk of its spreading to the adjacent oil and flour godowns.

However, the fire brigade extinguished the fire from spreading and the nearby warehouses were saved timely.

