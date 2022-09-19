AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
Traffic plan issued for Pakistan-England T20 matches in Karachi

  • Series to begin on Tuesday
BR Web Desk Published 19 Sep, 2022 07:46pm
The Karachi Traffic Police issued on Monday a traffic plan and route diversions for Pakistan-English cricket series that is set to get underway on Tuesday. The matches would be played in T20 format and will take place at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Both sides will play four matches in Karachi, scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and rest of them would take place in Lahore.

“The traffic police has drafted a comprehensive parking plan for spectators and alternate routes for the general public,” Karachi Traffic Police said in a notification. “Spectators should present match tickets and CNICs to avail parking spaces.”

England cricketers arrive for first tour since 2005

According to the notification, traffic will remain suspended on Liaquatabad to Stadium Road via the Hasan Square flyover and general public would not be allowed to turn left from Expo Centre, Karachi.

Moreover, travellers would have to take alternate routes to University Road, however, they would be allowed to travel from Stadium Road to Hasan Square.

Meanwhile, the notificaiton said heavy goods vehicless would not be allowed to move from Karsaz to Stadium Road, Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Millennium Mall to New Town, Stadium Road to Hasan Square and Liaquatabad Number 10 to Hasan Square.

England’s cricket squad landed in Karachi on Thursday for its first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, a lengthy absence brought about by security fears.

England last played in Pakistan in 2005 and were due to visit last year, but cancelled at a short notice after New Zealand pulled out of a tour citing safety concerns.

Moeen Ali ‘proud’ to lead England in Pakistan T20s

The move infuriated the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which called it “disrespectful” and had been desperate to show the country was safe again following a attack on the Sri Lanka team in 2009.

A 19-man England squad captained by Jos Buttler will play seven Twenty20 games against Pakistan in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2 as both teams tune up for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“We are excited to be here, it’s my first experience of Pakistan,” Buttler said.

