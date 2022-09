HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended with more losses Monday, in line with a sell-off across Asia, as investors prepare for the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week where it is expected to announce another big interest rate hike.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.04 percent, or 195.72 points, to 18,565.97.

Hong Kong stocks close lower

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.35 percent, or 10.80 points, to 3,115.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.76 percent, or 15.24 points, to 1,990.36.