IHC orders dismissal of terrorism charges against Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed terrorism charges against Imran Khan in a case lodged for threatening a female judge and police officials during his speeches, reported Aaj News.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict. According to it, the rest of the charges against Imran will be pursued in the case.

Earlier, IHC reserved verdict in the case after hearing all the arguments. Imran had requested dismissal of the terrorism charges against him.

Woman judge: IK faces contempt proceedings

Imran was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments during his Islamabad rally regarding additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The former PM had later approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking bail in the case. The IHC had told him to take it up with the ATC, since terrorism cases are handled by a specific court.

During the hearing on Monday, Imran’s counsel termed the lawsuit absurd, citing that the former premier did not threaten anyone and talked about general elections during his speeches.

“Imran’s remarks were taken out of context,” he said. “He just called for initiating legal action against the judge and law enforcement officials, which is a right given by law.”

During the hearing, the prosecutor said that Imran was spreading terror through his speeches hence the petition should not be dismissed.

Imran says he had no intention of threatening female judge

The court held the view that terrorism charges should not be registered against Imran because his action do not count as terrorism. It also noted that terrorism charges had been misused in the past.

ECP reserves verdict on Toshakhana case

Separately, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also conducted the hearing of the Toshakhana case and reserved the verdict.

Speaking outside the ECP, Imran's counsel Ali Zafar told media termed the petition baseless and said that particulars of the case were not mentioned in Article 63 hence it was unconstitutional and unlawful.

Imran has been accused of retaining the Toshakhana gifts at 20% of their price and selling them at four times higher rates in the markets during his tenure.