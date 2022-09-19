AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.85%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6.1%)
FCCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FFL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.65%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.3%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
OGDC 77.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.5%)
PAEL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TPL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.99%)
TREET 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 117.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.94%)
UNITY 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,154 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.76%)
BR30 15,454 Decreased By -164.4 (-1.05%)
KSE100 41,521 Decreased By -158.9 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,603 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC orders dismissal of terrorism charges against Imran Khan

  • ECP reserves verdict in Toshakhana case
BR Web Desk Published September 19, 2022 Updated September 19, 2022 05:08pm
Follow us

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed terrorism charges against Imran Khan in a case lodged for threatening a female judge and police officials during his speeches, reported Aaj News.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict. According to it, the rest of the charges against Imran will be pursued in the case.

Earlier, IHC reserved verdict in the case after hearing all the arguments. Imran had requested dismissal of the terrorism charges against him.

Woman judge: IK faces contempt proceedings

Imran was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments during his Islamabad rally regarding additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The former PM had later approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking bail in the case. The IHC had told him to take it up with the ATC, since terrorism cases are handled by a specific court.

During the hearing on Monday, Imran’s counsel termed the lawsuit absurd, citing that the former premier did not threaten anyone and talked about general elections during his speeches.

“Imran’s remarks were taken out of context,” he said. “He just called for initiating legal action against the judge and law enforcement officials, which is a right given by law.”

During the hearing, the prosecutor said that Imran was spreading terror through his speeches hence the petition should not be dismissed.

Imran says he had no intention of threatening female judge

The court held the view that terrorism charges should not be registered against Imran because his action do not count as terrorism. It also noted that terrorism charges had been misused in the past.

ECP reserves verdict on Toshakhana case

Separately, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also conducted the hearing of the Toshakhana case and reserved the verdict.

Speaking outside the ECP, Imran's counsel Ali Zafar told media termed the petition baseless and said that particulars of the case were not mentioned in Article 63 hence it was unconstitutional and unlawful.

Imran has been accused of retaining the Toshakhana gifts at 20% of their price and selling them at four times higher rates in the markets during his tenure.

IHC Islamabad High Court election commission Election Commission of Pakistan Chief Justice Athar Minallah

Comments

1000 characters

IHC orders dismissal of terrorism charges against Imran Khan

Rupee inches close to historic low, settles at 237.91 against US dollar

Oil falls more than 2% on demand fears and strong dollar

Inflation in Pakistan expected to be over 26% in September: report

Terror case registered against PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif

Sombre pageantry as funeral begins for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth

China thanks Pakistan army for providing safe, secure environent to CPEC

OGDC says gas reserves discovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Govt to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 11

In Karachi: Candle factory fire extinguished, cooling process underway

Read more stories