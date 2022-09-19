Askari Life Assurance offers relief to its employees

KARACHI: Amidst increasing inflation, Askari Life Assurance has offered its employees salary relief. This move is a milestone.

Due to the country’s exceptional economic difficulties, the best solution firms are finding is to lay off employees to reduce the cost. With rising inflation, the country’s declining economic situation, and the unfortunate devastation brought on by the flood. Pakistan is enduring a challenging moment. The salaried class is living in fear, without any assurance that any sort of assistance or support will be provided at any level.

However, In the midst of all of this turmoil, Askari Life Assurance, while maintaining steady growth has announced that employees will be compensated with salary relief. Recognizing their employee’s resilience and dedication during the crisis. This news of a company providing financial assistance to salaried employees is nothing short of remarkable.

An official stated in a statement about this initiative, “the care and well-being of our valued staff is of prime importance, and the support of Management is with our employees during these times.”

