AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IK to address lawyers’ convention on 21st

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2022 06:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: Chairman PTI Imran Khan will address the All Pakistan Lawyers Convention on 21st September at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

This was disclosed by adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema here on Sunday He said that Imran Khan is making an untiring struggle for the rule of the constitution and the law in the country.

He further said that the aim behind establishing PTI was to ensure rule of the constitution and the law along with enforcement of equal law for the powerful and the weak. Imran Khan for attaining the culmination of this resolve launched the judiciary freedom movement jointly with the lawyers’ community in 2007. He denounced that today the law of the land has become a hostage at the hands of the imported PDM gang and all the PDM parties have unanimously sworn their allegiance to the’ Mesaq-e- NRO’. The Adviser on Information censured that today the Sicilian Mafia is creating impediments in the course of the Judges appointments and their promotions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI Imran Khan All Pakistan Lawyers Convention

Comments

1000 characters

IK to address lawyers’ convention on 21st

There will be no debt default despite floods, vows Miftah

SFD confirms one-year extension of $3bn deposit

IMF to work with international community

Govt clueless: Tarin

Income tax returns form: FBR urged to resolve all technical issues

Minister briefed about WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II programmes

Address to UNGA: PM to make a strong case for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Shehbaz meets Nawaz, Dar at Hassan’s office

Tax expert criticises ‘overstaffed’ FBR

Profit rate by CDNS: Retrospective downward revision declared as ‘misrule’

Read more stories