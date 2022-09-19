IK to address lawyers’ convention on 21st

LAHORE: Chairman PTI Imran Khan will address the All Pakistan Lawyers Convention on 21st September at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

This was disclosed by adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema here on Sunday He said that Imran Khan is making an untiring struggle for the rule of the constitution and the law in the country.

He further said that the aim behind establishing PTI was to ensure rule of the constitution and the law along with enforcement of equal law for the powerful and the weak. Imran Khan for attaining the culmination of this resolve launched the judiciary freedom movement jointly with the lawyers’ community in 2007. He denounced that today the law of the land has become a hostage at the hands of the imported PDM gang and all the PDM parties have unanimously sworn their allegiance to the’ Mesaq-e- NRO’. The Adviser on Information censured that today the Sicilian Mafia is creating impediments in the course of the Judges appointments and their promotions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022