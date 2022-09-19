Rise in electricity rates crippling power looms sector: APCPLA

FAISALABAD: Chairman All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA) Rana Khurram Akhlaq Munj has said that the price of electricity and unannounced load shedding have brought the power looms industry to the brink of destruction.

Power looms owners were forced to close factories. Paying Rs50 to Rs80 per unit is unacceptable for us. The rise in electricity prices in Faisalabad has crippled the power looms sector, forcing owners to shut down factories.

He said that due to the increase in production cost of power looms, the owners burdened with financial losses are preferring to close the looms, leaving a large number of associated workers unemployed.

He said that the government officials have been informed about all the circumstances that this industry will not be able to run at the current price of electricity, but government is not listening to them.

It should be noted that the series of unannounced load shedding of electricity is still going on in different cities of the country, while the 16-hour power outage has disturbed the citizens, the power looms industry has also reached the brink of disaster and so far hundreds of workers have become unemployed due to this prolonged unannounced load shedding.

