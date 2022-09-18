Prices of kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed a declining trend in the prices of vegetables, chicken, ghee/ cooking oil, and an increasing trend in the prices of cooked food items, wheat flour, branded spices, and pulses, while rates of tea and sugar price remained stable.

Traders told this correspondent that vegetable prices, which witnessed record increase in July-August period owing to closure of roads and train networks, now are stabilising but the prices of wheat flour and pulses are going very high.

The survey observed a reduction in chicken price as it went down from Rs8,500 to Rs8,300 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail, is being sold at Rs270 per kg against Rs275 per kg previous week, while chicken meat price remained stable at Rs400 per kg. Eggs’ prices went up from Rs6,500 per carton to Rs6,650, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs245 per dozen against Rs240 per dozen previous week.

Wheat flour prices witnessed an increase as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market went up from Rs1,480 per 15kg bag to Rs1,600 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,630-1,650 per bag against Rs1,520 a bag and the normal quality wheat flour bag price went up to Rs1,570 per 15kg bag from Rs1,450 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,600 per bag against Rs1,450 per 15kg bag.

People have complained that the government of Punjab-sponsored wheat flour is not available in market, following a significant increase in the commodity prices. Traders told this correspondent that the government of Punjab has stopped supplying them the subsidised wheat flour and started selling it in localities.

A shortage of wheat flour on the Utility Stores outlets was also observed as the stores are unable to cope with the rising demand following the government of Punjab’s decision.

Sugar price remained unchanged at Rs4,100, which in retail is being sold at Rs90-95 per kg.

Rice prices also remained unchanged as the best quality Basmati Rice is available at Rs11,200 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs290 per kg, normal quality Basmati Rice at Rs9,000 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs245 per kg and broken Basmati rice price is stable at Rs5,500 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs170 per kg.

Ghee and cooking oil prices witnessed reduction as B-Grade ghee/ cooking oil price went down from Rs6,000 per carton to Rs5,500 per carton.

Prices of the best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda, Sufi, and others also witnessed a reduction, as Dalda ghee/ cooking oil prices went down from Rs2,700 per 5kg pack to Rs 2,500 per 5kg pack in the wholesale market, but retailers have not passed on the benefit to the consumers.

Overall pulses’ prices witnessed increasing trend during the week under review as best quality whole gram is available at Rs350 per kg against 320 per kg, fine quality maash at Rs400 per kg against Rs380 per kg, the best quality lentil at Rs330 per kg against Rs300 per kg, best quality bean lentil at Rs350 per kg against Rs325 per kg, moong at Rs275 per kg against Rs250 per kg, and masoor at Rs320 per kg against Rs280 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in tea prices as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs1,300 per kg pack. Milk prices also remained unchanged as Nestle Milk small pack is available at Rs60, litre pack at Rs200, kg pack and family pack at Rs250.

Powdered chilli prices remained stable at Rs600 and powder turmeric to Rs450 per kg, while the suppliers of all the packed spices have increased their produce price from Rs80 per pack to Rs90 per pack of 40 gram.

Potatoes’ price went down from Rs45-80 to Rs40-75, tomatoes from Rs150-200 to Rs70-110, onions from Rs80-100 per kg to Rs65-100 per kg, cabbage from Rs120 per kg to Rs60 per kg and cauliflower from Rs200 to Rs180 per kg. However, garlic is available in the range of Rs250 to Rs350 per kg, fresh bean at Rs200, pumpkin at Rs170 per kg.

According to vegetables and fruit traders, the prices will further come down with the restoration of all the roads of KPK and Balochistan.

Overall prices of all the vegetables and fruits witnessed a declining trend.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022