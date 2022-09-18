AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Matiari, Nawabshah, Sanghar: CM decides to drain out floodwater through Markh Wah

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2022 06:05am
Follow us

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on last leg of his visit to 11 districts of three divisions of the province within three days decided that accumulated rainwater in Matiari, Nawabshah, and Sanghar districts would be drained out into Rohri Canal and for this purpose Markh Wah and other drains would be used.

The Chief Minister at Rohri Canal in Matiari district held a meeting with Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob and Irrigation experts decided that the water inundating more than 100 small and big villages of four union councils of New Saeedabad would be drained out through Markh Wah but for this purpose a small channel from Khor Wah to Rohri Canal would be dug out to connect them.

Murad Ali Shah directed Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob to monitor the excavation of the new channel and ensure its completion within two to three days so that disposal of the water could be started.

The meeting also pointed out that the water coming down from Udero Lal, Jhando Mari and from other areas of Sanghar could also be disposed of through the Markh Wah. “I have visited Chhandan/ Drain passing through the National Highway in the areas of Matiari which is flowing at its dead level. I think it is chocked somewhere; otherwise, it could carry rainwater from the upper side of Matiari to River Indus,” he said and directed Irrigation engineers to inspect the Chhandan and clear it to drain out flood water from villages.

When the meeting started at the site of the Khor Wah, locals of the areas living in the tents gathered told the chief minister that they were receiving relief goods, including ration bags, and living peacefully in the tents. They said they want to return to their villages.

The chief minister assured them that they would be sent back to their homes once the flood water was pumped out.

The chief minister later drove to Rohri Canal where he got another briefing from the concerned engineers and finally decided to start the drainage of rainwater to clear the villages and other built-up areas.

On the way to Naushero Feroze, the chief minister visited a tent city at Malook Khaskheli village of Matiari district.

The chief minister visited under construction Phul Basic Health Unit building where the health facility was functional. He directed works department to expedite the completion of the work within the next two months.

The chief minister visited a tent city at the Atal Bohiyo bus stop and inspected the distribution of freshly cooked food.

In Nawabshah, chief minister visited some camps, and flooded areas in Sakrand, Mehrabpur, and then offered condolence to PPP MNA Ghulam Mustafa Shah whose mother had passed away last night.

At the conclusion of his three days of hectic visits, the chief minister took an aerial view of Nawabshah, Daur, and adjoining areas inundated in the flood water.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Murad Ali Shah flood water Floods in Pakistan Makhdoom Mahboob Rohri Canal Sanghar districts

Comments

1000 characters

Matiari, Nawabshah, Sanghar: CM decides to drain out floodwater through Markh Wah

Discos’ consumers to get relief: CPPA-G seeks 22 paisa/unit positive adjustment in Aug FCA

Decision of Mohtasib: President rejects SNGPL representation

ADB’s ongoing sovereign portfolio in Pakistan includes 48 loans worth $8.42bn

PM to visit China in first week of Nov, says minister

Malakand: IK says peacemaking responsibility of federal govt

PTI chief to give protest call within two weeks: Fawad

PM to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Complaints against corrupt taxmen: FBR issues SOP

Global, economic transformation: PM’s message has conveyed vision for SCO strategic direction: FO

SCO final statement stresses need for all sides’ commitment to JCPOA

Read more stories