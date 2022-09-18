Matiari, Nawabshah, Sanghar: CM decides to drain out floodwater through Markh Wah

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on last leg of his visit to 11 districts of three divisions of the province within three days decided that accumulated rainwater in Matiari, Nawabshah, and Sanghar districts would be drained out into Rohri Canal and for this purpose Markh Wah and other drains would be used.

The Chief Minister at Rohri Canal in Matiari district held a meeting with Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob and Irrigation experts decided that the water inundating more than 100 small and big villages of four union councils of New Saeedabad would be drained out through Markh Wah but for this purpose a small channel from Khor Wah to Rohri Canal would be dug out to connect them.

Murad Ali Shah directed Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob to monitor the excavation of the new channel and ensure its completion within two to three days so that disposal of the water could be started.

The meeting also pointed out that the water coming down from Udero Lal, Jhando Mari and from other areas of Sanghar could also be disposed of through the Markh Wah. “I have visited Chhandan/ Drain passing through the National Highway in the areas of Matiari which is flowing at its dead level. I think it is chocked somewhere; otherwise, it could carry rainwater from the upper side of Matiari to River Indus,” he said and directed Irrigation engineers to inspect the Chhandan and clear it to drain out flood water from villages.

When the meeting started at the site of the Khor Wah, locals of the areas living in the tents gathered told the chief minister that they were receiving relief goods, including ration bags, and living peacefully in the tents. They said they want to return to their villages.

The chief minister assured them that they would be sent back to their homes once the flood water was pumped out.

The chief minister later drove to Rohri Canal where he got another briefing from the concerned engineers and finally decided to start the drainage of rainwater to clear the villages and other built-up areas.

On the way to Naushero Feroze, the chief minister visited a tent city at Malook Khaskheli village of Matiari district.

The chief minister visited under construction Phul Basic Health Unit building where the health facility was functional. He directed works department to expedite the completion of the work within the next two months.

The chief minister visited a tent city at the Atal Bohiyo bus stop and inspected the distribution of freshly cooked food.

In Nawabshah, chief minister visited some camps, and flooded areas in Sakrand, Mehrabpur, and then offered condolence to PPP MNA Ghulam Mustafa Shah whose mother had passed away last night.

At the conclusion of his three days of hectic visits, the chief minister took an aerial view of Nawabshah, Daur, and adjoining areas inundated in the flood water.

