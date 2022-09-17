AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
Sep 17, 2022
Business & Finance

SPI inflation down 0.19pc WoW

Tahir Amin Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended September 15 for the combined consumption group, witnessed a decrease of 0.19% as compared to the previous week mainly due decrease in the prices of food items including onions (16.24%), tomatoes (9.84%), bananas (2.50%), chicken (1.88%), and sugar (0.95%), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 40.58%, mainly due to increase in prices of tomatoes (170.51%), diesel (105.12%), petrol (90.73%), masoor (76.65%), pulse gram (67.11%), mustard oil (65.75%), cooking oil 5 litre (65.45%), washing soap (61.05%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (60.68%), LPG (56.61%), vegetable ghee 1kg (56.46%), maash (53.41%), and Electricity for Q1 (52.04%), while decrease observed in the prices of chillies powder (43.05%), sugar (19.83%), and gur (2.50%).

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 221.14 points against 221.55 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released Friday.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.31 per cent decrease and went down from 225.67 points in last week to 224.98 points during the week under review.

SPI down 0.58pc WoW

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.22%, 0.16%, 0.15% and 0.19% respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 30 (58.82%) items increased, 10 (19.61%) items decreased, and 11 (21.57%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices on WoW basis included onions (16.24%), tomatoes (9.84%), bananas (2.50%), chicken (1.88%), sugar (0.95%), vegetable ghee 1kg (0.39%), potatoes (0.33%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (0.23%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.10%), and LPG (2.62%).

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included tea packet (6.30%), pulse moong (3.46%), eggs (2.54%), cooked beef and pulse gram (2.53%) each, wheat flour (1.96%), rice irri 6/9 (1.73%), cooked daal (1.71%), maash (1.68%), and bread (1.45%).

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included chillies powder (43.05%), sugar (19.83%), and gur (2.50%).

The commodities that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included tomatoes (170.51%), diesel (105.12%), petrol (90.73%), masoor (76.65%), pulse gram (67.11%), mustard oil (65.75%), cooking oil 5 litre (65.45%), washing soap (61.05%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (60.68%), LPG (56.61%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (56.46%), maash (53.41%), and electricity for q1 (52.04%).

