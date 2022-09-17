AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Deceased expats: Senate panel recommends payment of dues to heirs

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel Friday recommended the authorities concerned to resolve the issue of outstanding dues to be paid to the heirs of the deceased expatriate Pakistanis pending with Overseas Pakistanis Foundation and other departments under Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Division.

The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development which met here with Senator Manzoor Kakar in the chair, was given a detailed briefing about the issue of outstanding dues to be paid to the heirs of the deceased expatriate Pakistanis.

The officials of the ministry for overseas Pakistanis said that the matter was taken up with the finance division and some observations have been made by the division regarding which a letter will be sent to the finance ministry soon.

On the question raised by Senator Bahramand Tangi in the Senate session regarding the deputation of Pak PWD officer Iftikhar Qureshi to Workers Welfare Fund Islamabad, the officials said that the officer’s services have been surrendered to Pak PWD and he is no longer part of the Workers’ Welfare Fund.

EOBI disburses Rs46bn to pensioners

Detailed consideration was given to the public petitions filed by the former employees of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) regarding payment of pension.

The chairman of the committee directed the officials of the ministry to hear out the employees and submit the report to the committee. The committee will review the report and decide further action. Secretary Workers Welfare Board Balochistan gave a detailed briefing to the committee regarding the ongoing and future projects of the organization.

The committee was informed that two projects of the institution are in the final stages of completion, one project is 94% complete and the other is 60% complete.

Secretary Workers Welfare Board further informed that twelve projects of the institution are pending with the Ministry since 2012.

All these projects are educational in nature. The chairman committee directed that the Balochistan Board and the officials of the federal ministry should take a decision on the pending projects through discussion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

EOBI Senate panel Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis Manzoor Kakar Workers Welfare Board Overseas Pakistanis Foundation

Comments

1000 characters

Deceased expats: Senate panel recommends payment of dues to heirs

Post-flood challenges: Govt won’t opt for debt rescheduling or moratorium: MoEA

RLNG power plants: sell-off process hits a snag

Climate-fuelled hunger more than doubles in worst-hit countries: report

KPT has paid over Rs230m municipal tax: Wahab

Shehbaz, Xi discuss CPEC, regional situation

Pakistan, Kazakhstan for early finalisation of bilateral TTA

PM urges SCO to make Pakistan-specific climate action plans

SCO bloc agrees to expand trade in national currencies

Allowing IPPs to buy fuel from ‘any OMC’ irks PSO

Jul 1-Sept 2 govt borrowing rises 21pc to Rs58bn YoY

Read more stories