Deceased expats: Senate panel recommends payment of dues to heirs

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel Friday recommended the authorities concerned to resolve the issue of outstanding dues to be paid to the heirs of the deceased expatriate Pakistanis pending with Overseas Pakistanis Foundation and other departments under Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Division.

The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development which met here with Senator Manzoor Kakar in the chair, was given a detailed briefing about the issue of outstanding dues to be paid to the heirs of the deceased expatriate Pakistanis.

The officials of the ministry for overseas Pakistanis said that the matter was taken up with the finance division and some observations have been made by the division regarding which a letter will be sent to the finance ministry soon.

On the question raised by Senator Bahramand Tangi in the Senate session regarding the deputation of Pak PWD officer Iftikhar Qureshi to Workers Welfare Fund Islamabad, the officials said that the officer’s services have been surrendered to Pak PWD and he is no longer part of the Workers’ Welfare Fund.

EOBI disburses Rs46bn to pensioners

Detailed consideration was given to the public petitions filed by the former employees of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) regarding payment of pension.

The chairman of the committee directed the officials of the ministry to hear out the employees and submit the report to the committee. The committee will review the report and decide further action. Secretary Workers Welfare Board Balochistan gave a detailed briefing to the committee regarding the ongoing and future projects of the organization.

The committee was informed that two projects of the institution are in the final stages of completion, one project is 94% complete and the other is 60% complete.

Secretary Workers Welfare Board further informed that twelve projects of the institution are pending with the Ministry since 2012.

All these projects are educational in nature. The chairman committee directed that the Balochistan Board and the officials of the federal ministry should take a decision on the pending projects through discussion.

