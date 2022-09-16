AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
World

India PM Modi calls for reliable supply chain in summit with Putin, Xi

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2022 02:10pm
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on leaders of regional security bloc that includes Russia and China to address energy and food crises sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Modi was addressing a summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members in the Silk Road city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan on Friday.

“The pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine have caused many disruptions in global supply chains, leaving the world facing unprecedented energy and food crises. SCO should strive to develop reliable, resilient and diversified supply chains in our region,” Modi said.

Other than India, SCO members include China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

China’s Xi to meet Iran’s Raisi at regional summit

India and SCO member states are expected to discuss energy security at the summit, which coincides with a sharp rise in Indian imports of Russian oil, coal and fertiliser.

Russia Ukraine Xi Jinping Uzbekistan Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Samarkand

