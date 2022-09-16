AGL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.39%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
AVN 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 80.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
EPCL 58.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.88%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
GTECH 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
MLCF 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.66%)
OGDC 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.68%)
PAEL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TPL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 18.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.32%)
TREET 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
TRG 115.45 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (5.04%)
UNITY 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
WAVES 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,167 Decreased By -10 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,444 Increased By 29 (0.19%)
KSE100 41,637 Decreased By -135.1 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,619 Decreased By -65.8 (-0.42%)
China’s Xi to meet Iran’s Raisi at regional summit

AFP Published 16 Sep, 2022 10:07am
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will have his first face-to-face discussion with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Friday, state media reported.

The meeting comes days after the Europen Union warned that negotiations to bring Iran and the US back into a nuclear deal curbing Tehran’s nuclear programme are in “stalemate”.

China is one of the key members of the multilateral dialogue – alongside France, Germany, Britain, Russia and the United States – that is trying to revive the troubled 2015 nuclear deal.

“On the morning of September 16, President Xi Jinping will meet with Iranian President Raisi in Samarkand,” Chinese broadcaster CCTV said, announcing the meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the city in Uzbekistan.

Iran, one of four SCO observer states, applied for full membership in 2008 but its bid was slowed by UN and US sanctions imposed over its nuclear programme.

Putin acknowledges China’s concerns over Ukraine in sign of friction

Raisi said on Wednesday Iran still intends to pursue membership of the SCO, but several members do not want a country under international sanctions in their ranks.

Xi also met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the regional security summit – the Chinese leader’s first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia Iran Germany Xi Jinping Ebrahim Raisi Uzbekistan Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Europen Union

