Sep 16, 2022
Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s right to defend territorial integrity: PM Shehbaz

  • This comes following clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops
BR Web Desk Published 16 Sep, 2022 12:35pm
Pakistan has said that it supports Azerbaijan’s right to defend its territorial integrity following clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

"Dear brother President Ilham Aliyev we are saddened on hearing news of the loss of more than 70 Azerbaijani servicemen in unprovoked attack by Armenia," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet today.

On Tuesday, clashes erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in a resumption of decades-old hostilities linked to the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Azerbaijan, which re-established full control over the territory in a six-week conflict in 2020, acknowledged casualties among its forces.

Armenia made no mention of losses, but said clashes persisted overnight.

Azerbaijani statements said Armenian forces had been engaged in intelligence activity on its border, moved weapons into the area and on Monday night had conducted mining operations.

It said its actions were “strictly local in nature aimed at military targets.”

