AGL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
ANL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
AVN 78.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
BOP 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
EFERT 81.51 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.39%)
EPCL 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
FCCL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.87%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
MLCF 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
PRL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
TPLP 19.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.02%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 117.20 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (6.63%)
UNITY 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,203 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,645 Increased By 229.7 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,846 Increased By 73.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,741 Increased By 55.7 (0.35%)
Indian shares fall as IT, automobile decline

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2022 11:03am
BENGALURU: Indian shares were lower in early trade on Friday, dragged by losses in technology and automobile stocks amid a broader weak sentiment over concerns of a global recession.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.45% at 17,796.90, as of 0350 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.46% to 59,657.40, after registering their worst session in two weeks on Thursday.

The Nifty IT index and automobile index were down 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Indian shares slide as US inflation data sparks rate hike fears

Broader Asian equities also fell on Friday, following sharp losses overnight in US stocks over fears of aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve in the face of warnings of a global recession from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Rating agency Fitch earlier this week cut India’s gross domestic product growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7% from 7.8%, in the backdrop of a slowdown triggered by global economic stress, elevated inflation and tighter monetary policy.

Indian shares

