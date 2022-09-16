AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
Chinese citizen held in rape case

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2022 06:04am
ISLAMABAD: The city police on Thursday arrested a Chinese citizen allegedly involved in raping a 16-year-old girl within the limits of Koral police station.

Police have arrested Chinese citizen, Zheng Qiming, for allegedly raping a girl working in his company after the girl lodged a complaint with the relevant police station.

The victim told police that she was employed with a company owned by the suspect, adding that he raped her and threatened her with dire consequences over revealing the incident to anyone. She became pregnant according to a medical report, the FIR says.

According to the FIR, the girl said that she was 16-year-old and a resident of Rawalpindi.

According to the FIR, she had been working in the suspect’s office since May 2021. She claimed the suspect raped her repeatedly since January 2022.

Police have registered the case under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (insulting modesty or causing sexual harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and started an investigation.

Chinese citizen held in rape case

