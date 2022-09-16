AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
Tajik relief goods received at Jamrud

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2022 06:04am
PESHAWAR: Republic of Tajikistan envoy handed over 80 vehicles loaded with relief goods to Pakistan to help the flood victims here at Jamrud NLC terminal on Thursday.

The vehicles carrying 500 tons of flour, 1000 tons of cement, 1000 tons of coal, 500 cartons of bottled water and 2000 roof sheets were handed over by Tajik Ambassador to Pakistan Ismatullah Nazir to Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Maqam in a ceremony attended by local and regional representatives.

The relief goods would be transported to the flood affected areas and distributed through World Food Programme and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Tajik ambassador Ismatullah Nazir said that the aid has been sent by the government and people of Tajikistan so that Pakistan can serve and help the people of the Muslim brother country in this difficult time.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor to Prime Minister on Political & Public Affairs, Amir Maqam said that floods in Pakistan caused havoc in four provinces and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan this year, in which 1400 people have died, thousands of people have been injured and millions of people have been displaced.

