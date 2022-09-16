73pc Pakistanis feel life has improved due to better connectivity: report

LAHORE: Nearly 73 percent of Pakistanis believe that their quality of life has improved with greater connectivity with friends and family, said a new report released by Telenor Asia.

The report titled ‘Digital Lives Decoded’ was released in conjunction with Telenor’s 25th anniversary in Asia, after conducting survey of over 8,000 mobile internet users across eight countries in South and Southeast Asia (Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam). The report revealed a common appreciation that mobile connectivity enriches relationships, delivers convenience, and makes it easier for people to participate in the digital economy.

The survey revealed that most users (94 percent) across Asia believe that mobile connectivity significantly improved their lives, especially women; 53 percent of the women surveyed in Pakistan believe that mobile phones have considerably improved the quality of their lives, compared to 40 percent of men. Moreover, 73 percent of Pakistani respondents believe that their quality of life has improved with greater connectivity with friends and family, and 68 percent believe they have struck the perfect technological balance.

According to the study, the biggest perceived benefit of mobile connectivity is financial inclusion; 90 percent of respondents in Pakistan believe mobile has increased their access to financial services. However, a disparity between the responses of urban and rural respondents highlighted the need to widen the scale of inclusion to those outside urban areas, across Asia. Sustainable living through the use of mobile technology is also high on the agenda for three in four respondents. Almost all the respondents (93 percent) had significant concerns about privacy and security.

As per the report, a majority of the respondents believed the greatest impact of mobile technology on improving quality of life has been through communication via calls or emails (92 percent), use for search engines (80 percent), for work (84 percent), and for e-learning (86 percent). Mobile device usage continues to accelerate at a rapid pace with women leading the way; 92 percent carry their mobile with them for approximately half the day, 42 percent carry it for 90 percent of the day, and 23 percent are never without it. Nine out of 10 respondents believe that mobile connectivity improves financial, healthcare and education access.

The survey revealed that 70 percent of Pakistan’s respondents expect to spend even greater amounts of time on their mobile phones, with 32 percent expecting a significant increase. The areas of mobile use expected to increase the most in Pakistan are work (86 percent), online services (75 percent) and social interaction (74 percent). Moreover, 97 percent of Pakistanis are confident in their digital skills while 96 percent are concerned about keeping pace with future advancements in technology.

Commenting on the survey, Telenor Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Irfan Wahab Khan said that the mobile revolution has not only been a major contributor to global economic development but also truly empowered people in countless ways. “It is bringing the world together with each passing day and carving the path for Pakistan to become a technological powerhouse with an abundance of employment and entrepreneurship opportunities,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022