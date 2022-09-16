International Poultry Expo 2022: Poultry sector will maintain growth rate, hopes PA speaker

LAHORE: Speaker of Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan has hoped that the poultry sector which accounts for 50 percent of the total meat production in Pakistan will maintain its growth rate with the collaborative efforts of provincial Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DDD) Punjab.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 22nd International Poultry Expo 2022 being held at the Expo Centre Lahore from Thursday to Saturday.

Appreciating the efforts of organizers, the Speaker Punjab Assembly hoped that the international expo will not only promote the poultry industry but also identify the shortcomings in the industry and provide an opportunity to correct them. He said the poultry sector can play an important role in providing cheap meat and eggs to the people.

He said both the provincial department and poultry association will make efforts to maintain the rate of growth but will use all possible means to meet the challenges of self-sufficiency and self-reliance in its production and remove malnutrition in the country. He said public awareness programmes should be arranged to tell public how important animal meat is for the human body.

Mohammad Sibtain Khan added that the poultry sector accounts for 50% of the total meat production in Pakistan and employs millions of people. Poultry farmers should be made aware of modern trends in poultry farming and disease prevention methods. More veterinary colleges and universities should be established.

Sibtain Khan said the policies of our Prime Minister Imran Khan were aimed at prosperity of the poor and down trodden. Unfortunately, today the country is suffering from bad economic conditions. The speaker said that Imran Khan saved the country from the negative socio-economic impact of deadly disease like Coronavirus.

