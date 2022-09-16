Ordercall, Bank Alfalah to offer digital payments to retailers

KARACHI: Ordercall, one of Pakistan’s fastest growing B2B e-commerce marketplaces, has entered into a strategic partnership with Bank Alfalah, Pakistan’s leading financial institution, to empower retailers through digital payments and financing.

The collaboration will offer retailers convenience through the integration of Bank Alfalah’s extensive range of digital solutions into Ordercall’s ecosystem, helping grocery storeowners to avoid potential stockouts and make hassle-free payments on the go.

Sharing his thoughts, Syed Atif Hassan, CEO, Ordercall said, “This alliance is a key milestone towards our mission to empower Pakistan’s retailers. With Bank Alfalah’s digital payments and lending network, Ordercall will unlock a new chapter for the B2B e-commerce industry by enabling small businesses to outsource necessary capital – the Islamic way.”

