Visits flood relief camps in four districts: Murad vows to interact with victims directly by phone

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday witnessed the plight of the flood-affected people living in camps and along roads in four districts of Hyderabad Division and got cellphone numbers from one affected person in each camp to interact with them personally.

“I have come here to see you without informing the district administration so that I can witness in which condition you are living, how much relief goods you are receiving, and how much attention is given to your problems,” he told the affected people. He added: “now, I am getting your cell number so that I can talk to you personally to know the response of the administration giving to you.”

He started his visit in the Thatta district where he directly went to visit Gel Mori camp, near Pir Patho. He mixed up with the affected people living there and they told him that they were provided with ration bags and water but, doctors visited them only once in the beginning. The chief minister talked to the District Health Officer (DHO) and directed him to ensure visits the camps twice a week.

Shah took the cell number of a resident of the camp and told him he would remain in touch with him to know the issues of the people living in the camp.

On the way to Monarki Bund of the River Indus, the CM seeing school children playing near the road stopped his vehicle and asked them to take him to their school. The children took him to their school – Govt Primary School Gel Mori.

The CM visited different classrooms and sat with children on their [school] bench and interacted with them frankly. The children recited poems for him. The CM asked the children to work harder and attain a higher position through their education.

The children told the chief minister that their school does not have electricity. At this, the chief minister announced to solarize the school and vowed to visit them again.

Murad Ali Shah, after visiting the school went to Gel Mori Basic Health Unit where OPD was in progress. When he reached there around 150 patients, mostly the flood victims were getting checked. The doctor present on the duty told the chief minister that most of the patients were suffering from malaria and skin diseases.

On the last leg of Thatta’s visit, Shah went to the embankment of River Indus known as Gulel Area where a camp was established along the bund. The chief minister met with the affected people and had his blood pressure checked along with their medical check-ups. One of the affected persons told the chief minister that five of the affected persons have died during the last 15 days. At this, the chief minister expressed his displeasure with the DHO and the district administration for not taking proper care.

The CM took the cell number of an elder of the camp to coordinate with him personally. The chief minister asked the elderly person how he was charging his mobile phone. The elderly person told him that he was charging it from a solarized mosque.

The chief minister concluding his visit to Thatta district visited Munarchi embankment of River Indus and the camp set up there. The chief minister at the [Munarchi] camp met with the affected people- personally heard their issues and issued directives for their resolution to the deputy commissioner and DHO Sujawal. He also got a cell number from a flood victim living in the camp for onward interaction.

