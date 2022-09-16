AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GO expands its retail network of outlets in Karachi

Press Release Published 16 Sep, 2022 06:04am
KARACHI: Pakistan’s fastest growing OMC, Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (GO), inaugurated their first COCO retail outlet in Karachi in Scheme 33 and another retail outlet in the heart of Karachi on Main Shahra-e-Faisal. The retail outlets are fully functional and passengers can get Hi-Octane, Petrol, Diesel and lubricants for their vehicles. Besides fuel, a mart, car wash and tyre shop are available for daily commuters.

The retail outlets were inaugurated by Tariq Kirmani, Chairman, GO. Syed Hassan Mahmood Zaidi, Chief Commercial Officer, GO, Ammar Ali Talaat, Chief Strategy & BDO, GO, Nasir Ahmed, DGM - COCO, Sales & Marketing, GO, Arshad Vakil Khan, DGM, Sales & Marketing, GO and other GO employees were present at the inauguration ceremonies.

Highlighting the company’s strong commitment to the people, Tariq Kirmani, Chairman, GO said: “Being the fastest growing OMC with an expanding footprint of retail outlets network, GO is taking immense strides to put into place a robust infrastructure that will fulfill the energy needs of the nation in every urban city as well as distant areas of the country.”

