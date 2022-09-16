AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.66%)
EPCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.19%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.4%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
TREET 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,415 Increased By 18.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,772 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot rate of cotton sheds Rs500 per maund

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2022 06:04am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,000 per maund.

The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 21,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 11,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 21,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 600 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 800 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19,700 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 200 bales of Sangahar were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 200 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund, 400 bales of Mianwali were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 200 bales of Ghara Mor were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 22,800 to Rs 23,000 per mauund, 400 bales of Bahwalpur were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 200 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 22,500 to RS 23,000 per maund, 200 bales of Khaenewal were sold at Rs 21,700 per maund, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 21,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Tunsa Shareef, 200 bales of Shadan Lund were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 21,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 22,000 to Rs 22,500 peer maund, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund and 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,000 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KCA Karachi Cotton Association cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Spot rate of cotton sheds Rs500 per maund

Some oil products likely to be dropped from PPRA schedule

Essential commodities: Stakeholders told to avoid speculative trading

Federal govt to announce wheat MSP next month

Recovery of CVT on foreign assets: SHC asks tax authorities to comply with relevant laws

Floods to weigh on agri production: Fitch

Most budget figures to undergo fluctuations: MoEA

Future CEOs of GHCL, Genco I, II: Three names finalised

PSX e-IPO system introduced for investors, RDA holders

Current value assessed at Rs1.951bn: Rs2bn previous valuation of SIH was reasonable, CCoP told

Punjab: property transfer fee fixed at the rate of 1pc

Read more stories