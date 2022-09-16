Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Synthetic Products 30.6.2022 Nil 538.924 2.70 21.10.2022 15.10.2022
Enterprises Limited Year Ended 03.00.P.M. To
AGM 21.10.2022
B.R.R. Guardian 30.6.2022 Nil 654.423 6.89 28.10.2022 22.10.2022
Modaraba Year Ended 05.00.P.M. To
(Unconsolidated) AGM 28.10.2022
Kohinoor Energy 30.6.2022 Nil 1,507.380 8.90 24.10.2022 18.10.2022
Limited Year Ended 01.00.P.M. To
AGM 24.10.2022
Interloop Limited 30.6.2022 20% 4% 12,359.496 13.76 18.10.2022 11.10.2022
Year Ended Bonus 11.30.A.M. To
Shares AGM 18.10.2022
Progressive - - - - 06.10.2022 30.09.2022
Insurance 09.30.A.M To
Company Limited EOGM 06.10.2022
Sanof-Aventis - - - - 11.10.2022 03.10.2022
Pakistan Limited 09.00.A.M. To
EOGM 11.10.2022
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
