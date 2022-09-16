AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.66%)
EPCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.19%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.4%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
TREET 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,415 Increased By 18.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,772 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.46%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Published 16 Sep, 2022 06:04am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Synthetic Products     30.6.2022       Nil         538.924          2.70        21.10.2022      15.10.2022
Enterprises Limited    Year Ended                                               03.00.P.M.              To
                                                                                AGM             21.10.2022
B.R.R. Guardian        30.6.2022       Nil         654.423          6.89        28.10.2022      22.10.2022
Modaraba               Year Ended                                               05.00.P.M.              To
(Unconsolidated)                                                                AGM             28.10.2022
Kohinoor Energy        30.6.2022       Nil         1,507.380        8.90        24.10.2022      18.10.2022
Limited                Year Ended                                               01.00.P.M.              To
                                                                                AGM             24.10.2022
Interloop Limited      30.6.2022       20% 4%      12,359.496       13.76       18.10.2022      11.10.2022
                       Year Ended      Bonus                                    11.30.A.M.              To
                                       Shares                                   AGM             18.10.2022
Progressive            -               -           -                -           06.10.2022      30.09.2022
Insurance                                                                       09.30.A.M               To
Company Limited                                                                 EOGM            06.10.2022
Sanof-Aventis          -               -           -                -           11.10.2022      03.10.2022
Pakistan Limited                                                                09.00.A.M.              To
                                                                                EOGM            11.10.2022
==========================================================================================================

