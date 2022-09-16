KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Synthetic Products 30.6.2022 Nil 538.924 2.70 21.10.2022 15.10.2022 Enterprises Limited Year Ended 03.00.P.M. To AGM 21.10.2022 B.R.R. Guardian 30.6.2022 Nil 654.423 6.89 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 Modaraba Year Ended 05.00.P.M. To (Unconsolidated) AGM 28.10.2022 Kohinoor Energy 30.6.2022 Nil 1,507.380 8.90 24.10.2022 18.10.2022 Limited Year Ended 01.00.P.M. To AGM 24.10.2022 Interloop Limited 30.6.2022 20% 4% 12,359.496 13.76 18.10.2022 11.10.2022 Year Ended Bonus 11.30.A.M. To Shares AGM 18.10.2022 Progressive - - - - 06.10.2022 30.09.2022 Insurance 09.30.A.M To Company Limited EOGM 06.10.2022 Sanof-Aventis - - - - 11.10.2022 03.10.2022 Pakistan Limited 09.00.A.M. To EOGM 11.10.2022 ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022