AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.66%)
EPCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.19%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.4%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
TREET 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,415 Increased By 18.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,772 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Buttler wants England battle-hardened from Pakistan tour

AFP Published 15 Sep, 2022 05:36pm
Follow us

KARACHI: England skipper Jos Buttler said Thursday he hopes his injury-hit Twenty20 side embrace the challenge of facing a strong Pakistan team on their first tour of the country in 17 years.

Security issues have meant Pakistan has struggled to attract visiting sides since an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009, but tours have slowly resumed in the past few years – with England the latest.

This seven-match series is seen as a preparation for next month’s Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia, and Buttler hoped his young side build up well for the mega event.

“We look forward to the tough challenge and to be battle-hardened for the World Cup after this series,” said Buttler, who will miss the first few games to recover fully from a calf injury.

Two of England’s World Cup squad members – Liam Livingstone and Chris Jordan – are also missing this series as they recover from ankle and finger injuries respectively, while Test skipper Ben Stokes was given a rest.

Buttler said he hoped the injuries would give an opportunity to other players hungry to show their talent.

“Obviously the main aim for everyone is to turn up for Australia fully ready,” said Buttler of the event to be held from October 16 to November 13.

England cricketers arrive for first Pakistan tour since 2005

He said seven of his squad – David Willey, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Harry Brook, Luke Wood and Ben Duckett – had featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) this year and would know local conditions.

“Plenty of our players featured in the PSL and shared the positive experiences of being here and about how much the public love the game,” said Buttler.

“We know Pakistan are a very great side. We look forward to challenge ourselves against them and I expect to see some great cricket.”

The England skipper also hoped his side would perform well to honour Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week.

“Obviously, with her majesty the queen passing, we were deeply saddened by that. We have seen the reactions over in England.

“We hope to honour her in our own way as a T20 team and play in a fashion to do that.”

The first four matches will be in Karachi on September 20, 22, 23 and 25, and the next three in Lahore on September 28, 30 and October 2.

Cricket Pakistan England Twenty20 ODI Jos Buttler Pakistan vs England

Comments

1000 characters

Buttler wants England battle-hardened from Pakistan tour

Pakistan floods' death toll nears 1,500 as authorities look to step up relief efforts

Woeful run continues: Rupee settles at 235.88 against US dollar

Iran to join Asian security body founded by Russia, China

Roger Federer to retire from the sport after next week's Laver Cup

Incumbent govt has no credibility in financial markets, claims Imran

Dr Shahbaz Gill released from Adiala Jail after IHC grants bail

Oil falls over 1% on demand concerns, strong dollar

Month-on-month: food, oil imports post double-digit growth in August

Shan Masood included, Fakhar Zaman in reserves as Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s oil, gas production dips amid flash floods

Read more stories