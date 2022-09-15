AGL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
West Indies recall Lewis for T20 World Cup, Russell and Narine left out

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2022 12:46pm
West Indies recalled opener Evin Lewis on Wednesday for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia but excluded all-rounder Andre Russell and spinner Sunil Narine as part of their 15-man squad.

The left-handed Lewis last played for the team in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates while veterans Russell and Narine have been overlooked by selectors in recent months.

West Indies included uncapped all-rounders Yannic Cariah and Raymon Reifer in the squad, which will be led by Nicholas Pooran with Rovman Powell as his deputy.

A hard-hitting batter down the order and a useful seamer, Russell is one of the world’s most sought-after players in domestic T20 leagues but chief selector Desmond Haynes said he was not convinced by the 34-year-old’s form.

“We had a meeting with Andre Russell earlier in the year,” Haynes said on the sidelines of a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match on Wednesday.

“We’re still not convinced, he’s not performing as well as we would like to see him in the competition (CPL). I think in the situation with Andre Russell, we’ve decided to just move on, and look for someone who’s in form, and doing well in the T20 format.”

Haynes said skipper Pooran had reached out to Narine but added, “… I’m not too sure he wants to play.” Narine, who also plies his trade in T20 leagues around the world, last played for West Indies in 2019. There was also no place for all-rounder Fabian Allen.

Fit-again Bumrah back for India’s T20 World Cup campaign

“We have selected a mixture of youth and experience to represent the West Indies,” said Haynes. “In the selection process, we have been cognizant of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League and we have been looking at the players who have been playing very well.”

Twice champions West Indies play Australia in a two-match series in the run-up to the World Cup before taking on Scotland in their opener on Oct. 17.

Squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith

