At long last IK appears before JIT in woman judge case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday warned the coalition government that the day he would give a protest call, they would not be able to tolerate it.

“My message for the “imported government” is that the more you are pushing me and my party against the wall, the more we are getting ready. And this month we are preparing,” he said while talking to reporters after appearing before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the terrorism case against him. Khan said that the day he would give a protest call they will not be able to tolerate it as a sea of people will come out.

To a question, he said that he can only talk with the present government about holding free and fair general elections. The former premier claimed that according to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports, Pakistan is heading towards a similar situation to that of Sri Lanka.

Despite the IMF programme the rupee is depreciating, and inflation and unemployment are increasing, he said. He further claimed that the IMF and the World Bank are saying that they cannot manage the economy. The only solution to the current economic crisis is free and fair general elections, he said.

When he was asked what will happen if he is disqualified for contempt of court, he said that the case is under trial and sub-judice. Khan further said that after the devastating floods in the country when we started fundraising for flood victims through the telethon, the government first pressured TV channels to not air the telethon and then threatened the cable operators who continued airing programme, he said, adding that despite these measures we collected Rs10 billion in only five hours.

He said that earlier they were telling us not to do politics over floods. But due to fear that people will give us more money for flood victims they blocked channels as no one is ready to give money to these “thieves”. “On the one hand they are saying do not do politics over floods and on the other hand they are making all-out efforts to crush his party”, he said. Khan said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had raided the house of PTI senator Saifullah Khan Niazi and is also continuously harassing people who provide us political funding. They also registered FIR against those media persons whom they believe are supporting us.

About the terrorism case against him, he said that his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill was kidnapped and subjected to severe torture. After Gill was tortured, in his speech during a rally I stated that he will take legal action, he said. A case against me was registered under terrorism charges at this. By doing this you are making a mockery of the country not me. The world knows the definition of terrorism, he said.

