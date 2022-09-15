Punjab Assembly passes local govt bill amidst opposition’s protest

LAHORE: Amidst opposition protest The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed the Local Government Bill 2021 by majority vote.

The Local Government Act was presented in the House by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat. The opposition pointed out the quorum but the speaker continued the proceedings of the House.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Ahmad Khan Bhachar said that the committee should be formed before the start of the sowing of wheat season which will look after the grievances of the farmers of flood affected areas. Assembly members from the affected areas should be part of the committee. He said subsidy on the seeds of wheat should be given to the farmers having twelve acres of land. He also said farmers were already shifting to canola as the seed became expensive.

After completing the agenda, the speaker of the Punjab Assembly adjourned the session till three o’clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 28.

