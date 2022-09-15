AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.2%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.81%)
EPCL 58.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.52%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.02%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.33%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.31%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
OGDC 79.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.66%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.22%)
TREET 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
TRG 103.79 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (7.33%)
UNITY 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
WAVES 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 15,397 Increased By 178.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 42,012 Increased By 10.5 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,758 Increased By 34.1 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sizeable business activity on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2022 07:11am
Follow us

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 21,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 75,00 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 11,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Noabad, 800 bales of Maqsooda, 600 bales of Tando Adam, 400 bales of Khadro, 400 bales of Sanghar, 200 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Khan Pur, 2000 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 2600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 22,700 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 2000 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 22,900 per maund, 1200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 22,100 to Rs 22,300 per maund, 600 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 22,800 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 22,700 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 400 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 22,300 to Rs 22,700 per maund, 400 bales of Tounsa were sold at Rs 22,100 to Rs 22,300 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 22,100 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 22,100 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 200 bales of Karor Lal Esan were sold at Rs 22,100 per maund, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur were sold at Rs 22,200 per maund and 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at 22,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,500 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cotton prices cotton market cotton rates Pakistan cotton markets

Comments

1000 characters

Sizeable business activity on cotton market

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

Transparency in relief funds: UN welcomes PM’s announcement

Domestic power consumers: Minister defends withdrawal of slab benefit

600MW projects offered: Govt unveils solar PV projects policy

36 LNG spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

At long last IK appears before JIT in woman judge case

Tax reforms give capital market a level-playing field: SECP chief

US to move $3.5bn in Afghan bank assets to Swiss-based trust

Extra revenue collection goal: Govt may not pass full relief on to POL consumers

US says concerned at media restrictions

Read more stories