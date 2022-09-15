Sizeable business activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 21,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 75,00 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 11,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Noabad, 800 bales of Maqsooda, 600 bales of Tando Adam, 400 bales of Khadro, 400 bales of Sanghar, 200 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Khan Pur, 2000 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 2600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 22,700 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 2000 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 22,900 per maund, 1200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 22,100 to Rs 22,300 per maund, 600 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 22,800 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 22,700 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 400 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 22,300 to Rs 22,700 per maund, 400 bales of Tounsa were sold at Rs 22,100 to Rs 22,300 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 22,100 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 22,100 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 200 bales of Karor Lal Esan were sold at Rs 22,100 per maund, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur were sold at Rs 22,200 per maund and 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at 22,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,500 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

