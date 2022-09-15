SU launches eight job-oriented Bachelor degree programmes

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh, Jamshoro, has taken a new initiative by introducing eight more job-oriented disciplines and offering admissions to eight job-oriented BS programmes from the current Academic Year 2023.

The decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor Professor Meritorious Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro at his office in order to finalise the courses of newly introduced degree programmes.

The new courses have been designed according to the demand of the national job market.

The meeting was attended by the Deans of different Faculties, chairpersons of the concerned academic departments, Director Admissions, Director Quality Enhancement Cell, Director Students Financial Aid Office and other relevant officers.

The house unanimously resolved to start admissions to BS in Poultry Farming & Management at Zoology Department, BS in Public Health in Physiology Department, BS in Coastal & Marine Sciences at Center for Pure & Applied Geology, BS in Disaster Management at Sindh Development Study Center, BS in Economics & Finance at the Department of Economics, BS in English Language Teacher Education at the Institute of English Language & Literature, BS in Forensic Accounting & Fraud Examination (All morning programs) and BS in Education (3-day a week i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

In the meeting, the heads of departments/ institutes & Centres including Zoology, Geology, Sindh Development Study Center, Economics, English and Commerce gave a detailed briefing on the scope, courses, credit hours, faculty position and classrooms at their concerned departments for initiation of the newly introduced academic disciplines.

On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro explained the details regarding the need, importance, utility, scope and demand of the above mentioned eight new disciplines in various government institutions and private organizations.

He said that the newly proposed eight educational programs were extremely significant in the current era, because he argued that the youth after completion of their 4-year degree program in these disciplines will be able to grab suitable positions in financial institutions, banks, police, FIA, law enforcement agencies, and other government as well as in private sectors.

"It's not the duty of our university to only teach and award degrees but the actual success of the Alma Mater is when our graduates get more jobs", he maintained and said that the addition of these 8 disciplines would be a new feather in varsity's academic cap.

