Minister vows to achieve 100pc literacy rate in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday pledged to achieve 100 percent literacy rate in Islamabad.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony for students of Centralised Annual Examination 2022 (Class 5-8), at Islamabad Model College for Girls F/6-2, organised by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), he said that private educational institutes should not work as commercial institutions and must take education as a form of worship. He also urged private educational institutions to review their fees.

The minister said the performance of federal educational institutions is commendable. However, he stressed the need for qualified and trained teaching staff at federal educational institutions.

He also lauded the role of educational institutions for working at the forefront during the Covid-19 pandemic and now during floods. He went on to say that the weight of children’s school bags has been reduced.

The government was making all out efforts to enroll children in educational institutions, he added.

The Federal Minister for Education said that government will make tireless efforts to promote education during our tenure. He appreciated the girls for achieving top positions in exams, saying that they are more capable of working. They work hard wherever they go, he added.

Rana Tanveer also stressed the need to focus on quality education. He said that a lot of people had approached him for getting admission of their children in public sector educational institutions of the federal capital during the last six months.

“It is only because the education quality in Islamabad public schools is good, therefore, people prefer government schools” he said. He directed the FDE to create a rotation policy in educational institutions.

Tanveer further said that educational institutions are fully supported by the Education Ministry. He also pointed out the numerous problems for quality education in schools and vowed to resolve them soon.

He said that PM Shehbaz Sharif has done a lot of work in Punjab’s education sector during his term as chief minister. “The environment in educational institutions has become very good,” he said.

He suggested teachers give work to children at schools as it is better than giving them homework.

