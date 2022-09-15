AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.2%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.81%)
EPCL 58.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.52%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.02%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.33%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.31%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
OGDC 79.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.66%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.22%)
TREET 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
TRG 103.79 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (7.33%)
UNITY 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
WAVES 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 15,397 Increased By 178.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 42,012 Increased By 10.5 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,758 Increased By 34.1 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate body irked over absence of minister from meeting

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Subzwari on Wednesday earned the ire of a parliamentary panel after he skipped its meeting, where he was supposed to give a briefing about two recently purchased used tankers/ vessels by the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, which met here with Senator Rubina Khalid in the chair, expressed dismay over the absence of the minister despite intimation well in time.

The committee deferred the issue till the next meeting with directives to the minister to ensure his presence in the next meeting as bypassing the panels’ meeting would give a bad impression.

The committee also deferred discussion on Pakistan Merchant Marine Shipping Policy 2001 due to the absence of the minister.

The committee was informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif replaced four new members of the board of directors of PNSC on August 5, 2022, but the board meetings are being held with the old members and new members are not being invited to the meetings.

The committee was also informed that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has been requested to take note of this serious irregularity.

The committee expressed concernsover the meetings of the PNSC board of directors with old members.

It questioned the validity of the decisions of the board meetings, saying how come a board meeting be held with those who have already been replaced by some other members.

The committee deferred the discussion on Merchant Marine Shipping Policy 2001 and decided to invite the private sector stakeholders to the next meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif SENATE PNSC Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Faisal Subzwari

Comments

1000 characters

Senate body irked over absence of minister from meeting

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

Transparency in relief funds: UN welcomes PM’s announcement

Domestic power consumers: Minister defends withdrawal of slab benefit

600MW projects offered: Govt unveils solar PV projects policy

36 LNG spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

At long last IK appears before JIT in woman judge case

Tax reforms give capital market a level-playing field: SECP chief

US to move $3.5bn in Afghan bank assets to Swiss-based trust

Extra revenue collection goal: Govt may not pass full relief on to POL consumers

US says concerned at media restrictions

Read more stories