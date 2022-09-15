KE partners with Faysal Bank to provide bill installment facility

KARACHI: In furtherance to its efforts to maximise customer convenience, K-Electric has partnered with Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) to offer installments on electricity bills.

The offer that is available for all FBL’s credit/ Islami Noor card-holders is live from 1st September to 30th November 2022.

Through this facility, eligible customers can avail a 3-month installment plan for KE’s electricity bill on 0% markup with a one-time nominal processing fee of Rs700.

The procedure to avail the service is also very simple; after making bill payment through FBL’s credit / Islami Noor card, customer would have to get in touch with FBL’s customer interaction center (CIC) agent to request for the payment to be broken in installments.

Delighted at the launch of this campaign, Chief Distribution Officer at K-Electric Amer Zia said, “At K-Electric we continue to strive for improvement in our services to provide our customers a seamless experience and further enhance their convenience. Our collaboration with Faysal Bank through this offer is another testament of our commitment towards providing maximum relief to our consumers.”

Elated at the commencement of this campaign, Head Consumer Finance and Payment Services Faysal bank, Aneeq Malik said: “For us, customer convenience has always been a top priority and the partnership with KE is one of the many initiatives in this journey. Through this proposition, customers will be able to convert their monthly KE bills into equal installments, which will help them in managing their monthly expenditures.”

In order to facilitate its consumers and encourage them to use digital modes of payments from the comfort of their homes, K-Electric has partnered with as many as 35+ leading banks and digital payment channels over the years. Since the advent of Covid-19, KE’s partnerships with other institutions have enabled it to channel around 60% of bill payments through online channels.

