Pakistan drop to fourth place in ICC T20I team rankings

Pakistan dropped to fourth position in the ICC T20I rankings following a humiliating defeat against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 final on Sunday.

Pakistan were earlier ranked second with 262 rating points. However, back-to-back defeats against eighth-ranked Sri Lanka pushed Pakistan to the fourth position in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

Meanwhile, India are still at the top with 268 ratings, despite their losses against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

South Africa, who have had a successful home season, are placed second with 262 rating points. England are at the third spot.

England and Pakistan, ranked third and fourth respectively, with 258 ratings, are set to play a seven-match T20 series starting next week in Karachi. A 4-3 series win may help Pakistan regain their number two spot in the ICC T20 rankings.

Rizwan dethrones ‘King Babar’ as No. 1 T20I batter

Pakistan players make gains

Pakistani players, on the other hand, have made gains in the recent ICC T20I Rankings update.

Fast bowlers Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain, who had impressive runs in the Asia Cup, have jumped to 25th and 96th place, respectively, in the bowlers’ rankings.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, who helped Pakistan overpower India’s 182-run target in the Super Four round match, gained seven places to 34th.

Similarly, Mohammad Rizwan leads the batters’ chart, whereas Australia’s pacer Josh Hazlewood has the top spot in the bowlers’ rankings. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan is the top-ranked all-rounder in the world at the moment

However, skipper Babar Azam slipped to third place after a poor outing in the Asia Cup. South Africa’s Aiden Markram has surpassed him to claim the second spot in the batters’ rankings.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has also made impressive gains in all three T20I rankings.