Egypt, Qatar sign agreements to boost cooperation during state visit

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2022 05:14pm
CAIRO: Egypt and Qatar signed three memomoranda of understanding, including one between the two nations’ sovereign wealth funds, the Egyptian presidency said on Wednesday during a two-day trip by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Doha.

Sisi’s trip to Qatar is his first since Cairo and Doha restored relations last year following a regional diplomatic rift. Qatar and Egypt have moved quickly to rebuild relations since, striking deals worth up to $5 billion.

Sisi visits Qatar as Egypt seeks to bolster financial ties post-boycott

