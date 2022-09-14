AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
AVN 75.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.61%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.63%)
GGGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.98%)
MLCF 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
OGDC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.46%)
PAEL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
TPL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.46%)
TPLP 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
TREET 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
TRG 96.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.22%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
WAVES 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -14.7 (-0.35%)
BR30 15,150 Decreased By -68.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 41,917 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,718 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Renewable energy: PM speaks about its criticality, advocates higher investment

  • Says production of low priced-power would also remove the burden of price hike upon the general public
APP Published September 14, 2022 Updated September 14, 2022 10:03am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s future hinged on extensive utilization of renewable energy as these alternative resources of energy could help generate inexpensive power.

During a meeting with a delegation of Zonergy Corporation, a Chinese company, the prime minister said the production of low priced-power would also remove the burden of price hike upon the general public, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said that a major chunk of Pakistan’s import bill was being spent upon the import of costly fuel for power generation, and underlined that it was imperative to move towards the utilization of inexpensive energy which would also help in saving of precious foreign reserves.

He further informed that a pre-bidding conference on solar energy projects would be held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s energy landscape to be based on indigenous renewable sources, says Dastgir

On the occasion, the Zonergy Corporation delegation also presented a donation cheque for the PM Flood Relief Fund.

Zonergy delegation was led by its Chief Executive Richard J. Guo. Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarrar, PM’s Special Assistants Dr Jehanzaib Khan, Zafaruddin Mahmood and Fahad Hussain.

The prime minister while appreciating Chinese support on the internal and external fronts, said that China was the best friend.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an extension of the Chinese flagship Belt and Road Initiative under which Chinese investment was made in the construction of infrastructure, industry and in different other sectors.

The 300MW Quaid-e-Azam solar power project in Bahawalpur was accomplished in a record period of time and the government was making efforts to promote investment in the renewable energy, especially in solar and wind energy.

Shehbaz Sharif renewable energy CPEC import bill solar power project Chinese investment

Comments

1000 characters

Renewable energy: PM speaks about its criticality, advocates higher investment

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further, hovers around 233-234 level against US dollar

Govt likely to revise RLNG tariff of $6.5/MMBTU

DISCOS: PD directed to carry out evaluation of assets by reputed firm

Catastrophes could become commonplace

Oil prices edge lower on prospect of rising US interest rates

Cotton crop: Aptma estimates $1.5bn production losses

IPU chief urges developed states to help Pakistan

IMF eyes expanded access to emergency aid for food shocks

Hike in prices of 10 medicines: Cabinet rejects health ministry’s summary

Read more stories