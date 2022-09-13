AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
ANL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
EPCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
TRG 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.19%)
WAVES 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,206 Increased By 14.3 (0.34%)
BR30 15,219 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.2%)
KSE100 42,001 Increased By 139.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,723 Increased By 60.6 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper climbs on soft dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2022 05:17pm
Follow us

LONDON: Prices of copper and other base metals were buoyed by a weaker dollar on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data and concern over power-linked curtailments of smelters and tight inventories.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) advanced by 0.9% to $8,027 a tonne by 1025 GMT for its highest since Aug. 25. It has gained 7% since touching a five-week low on Sept. 2.

“The tightness in copper is not going away. The price is recovering quite nicely despite all of the recessionary drums growing ever louder across the world and worries about China and continued lockdowns,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

The premium for LME cash copper over the three-month contract surged to $150 a tonne on Tuesday, its highest since November 2021, indicating shortages of immediately available copper in the exchange warehouse system.

Weaker dollar lifts copper as market awaits China data

Markets expect a softening in U.S. inflation figures due at 1230 GMT, Hansen added.

“The recovery in risk appetite across markets has improved with the dollar weakness we’ve seen during the past four days and if we do get a weaker than expected CPI print, it could weaken the dollar further.”

The dollar on Tuesday was heading for its longest losing streak in a year.

A weaker dollar supports commodities priced in the U.S. currency by making them cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Aluminium prices were also lifted by news that China’s southwestern province of Yunnan has ordered producers of electrolytic aluminium to reduce power usage this week.

LME aluminium jumped 2% to $2,328.50 a tonne while zinc, another energy-intensive metal to have production curbed, climbed by 2% to $3,261.50.

LME tin rose 2.5% to $22,000 a tonne and lead added 1% to $1,968, but nickel was little changed at $24,580.

Copper prices LME copper Copper exports Copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper climbs on soft dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data

Remittance inflow stands at $2.72bn in August, increases 7.9% month-on-month

Govt to introduce measures to stabilise currency market: Miftah

Cabinet quashes health ministry’s summary on price hike of 10 medicines

Karachi-based 'financial wellness' platform Neem raises $2.5mn

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit in Uzbekistan on Sept 15

Al Shaheer Corporation says it will supply beef products to McDonald's Pakistan

Saudi Arabia launches campaign to help flood victims in Pakistan

China and Russia building ‘more just’ world order: Beijing

Oil prices climb on concerns over tight supplies

Former SBP governor Dr Reza Baqir appointed Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School

Read more stories