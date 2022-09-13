AGL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 76.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.67%)
EPCL 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
GGL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
GTECH 8.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
TREET 24.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 95.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.43%)
UNITY 21.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -1.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 15,192 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.37%)
KSE100 41,916 Increased By 54 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,693 Increased By 29.7 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Sichuan returning to normal as earthquake death toll hits 93

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2022 11:15am
Follow us

BEIJING: Officials in China’s Sichuan province, which was hit by an earthquake that killed 93 last week, lowered the emergency response level as most transportation, electricity and communication services resumed, state media reported on Tuesday.

The strongest earthquake to hit the province in five years killed 55 in an area known as Ganzi and 38 in the city of Ya’an, CCTV news said. Rescue efforts are still being carried out for 25 missing, including nine in Luding.

Ceremonies in several cities were held on Monday to remember the victims, according to the WeChat account of the Sichuan provincial government.

China earthquake death toll rises to 74

Rain in Sichuan has hampered rescue efforts over the past week and it is expected to linger across the region Tuesday and Wednesday prompting warnings for landslides in northeastern Zhejiang, Luding, southern Yunnan, northwestern Xinjiang and other places.

earthquake WeChat China's Sichuan province death toll hits 93

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Sichuan returning to normal as earthquake death toll hits 93

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee continues to lose ground, hovers near 231-232

Remittance inflow stands at $2.72bn in August, increases 7.9% month-on-month

Financial close, RCO of Thar coal project: Shanghai Electric seeks unconditional date extension

China and Russia building ‘more just’ world order: Beijing

Govt scrambling to keep waters out of Dadu grid station

Rain adds misery to flood-ravaged Sindh

HEC transaction: PC Board concerned at delay

Former SBP governor Dr Reza Baqir appointed Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School

July FCA: Nepra hikes Discos’ tariff by Rs4.34/unit

Tractor manufacturing: Imports of auto parts will be made easier: Miftah

Read more stories